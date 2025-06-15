India's Wind Energy Capacity Rises To 51.5 GW: Pralhad Joshi
In a post on the social media platform X, the minister said on the occasion of Global Wind Day that with 51.5 GW capacity and rising,“we are moving towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, powered by innovation, green technology and sustainable progress”.
“On this Global Wind Day, let's celebrate the power of wind driving India's clean energy growth,” Joshi noted.
India's renewable energy sector has witnessed unprecedented growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From solar to wind energy, our nation is paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future, according to the minister.
The total renewable energy capacity grew 17.13 per cent year-on-year to 226.74 gigawatts (GW) in May from 193.58 GW in the same month last year, as per the government data. Of the total, solar power capacity expanded 31.49 per cent to 110.83 GW from 84.28 GW in May 2024.
According to Joshi, clean energy is shaping India's journey of progress and pride.
India's solar energy capacity has taken a massive leap in the last 11 years, from a mere 2.82 GW in 2014. Solar energy has emerged as the new driving force of India's renewable energy thrust.
The expansion in the installation of solar power generation capacity has been backed by a robust domestic production of solar cells and wafers, which was almost non-existent in 2014. India has now built a strong foundation with 25GW of solar cell production and 2GW of wafer production.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fixed a target of 500 GW for renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of the country's goal to reduce its carbon footprint in the fight against climate change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment