Russia: 100-Day Countdown To International Musical Cultural Event“Intervision'25” Begins In Moscow

MOSCOW, June 15 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The countdown to“Intervision'25′′ officially began with a grand launch ceremony at Moscow's Manezhnaya Square, unveiling the contest's countdown clock and marking the final stretch of preparations for one of the year's most anticipated cultural events.

The contest that is set to take place on Sept 20, 2025, at Live Arena in Moscow, the international music contest will bring together 20 countries.

Members of the contest's Supervisory Board and Organizing Committee initiated the countdown, symbolizing the imminent arrival of a spectacular show reviving the legendary traditions of“Intervision”. The ceremony“100 Days Until Intervision'25” was broadcast live.

“Our values strong families, volunteerism, mutual aid, and respect are what truly attract people from around the world to our country. These are the ideals the world lacks today. Russia has repeatedly been a center of musical culture throughout history in the 19th century, when composers like Beethoven and Verdi wrote pieces specifically for premieres in St. Petersburg, and again in the 20th century. Now, in the 21st century, it must be so once more. And it will be. I am confident that on September 20, Russia will become the world's music capital. Thank you, and best of luck”, remarked Sergei Novikov, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects.

The countdown clock, installed on Manezhnaya Square, features a diamond-shaped illuminated logo of the contest atop a stepped podium.

“Music and culture must remain beyond politics a principle we steadfastly uphold. Despite recent challenges, global interest and respect for Russian art endure. Culture cannot be canceled it speaks a universal language, uniting people regardless of political circumstances”, stated Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Presidential Envoy on International Cultural Cooperation.

The ceremony coincided with Russia Day, and opened with the national anthem performed by singer Valeriya alongside a choir of Moscow's large families. The visual symbol of the upcoming music celebration will remain active until Sept 20.

“I am truly delighted that our country is hosting a music contest of this caliber. This is more than just music it's a universal language connecting nations, especially in these challenging times. I am certain 'Intervision' will become a magnet for the fi nest voices and the warmestemotions”, said Valeriya.

Additionally, a large-scale volunteer corps is being assembled to support the contest, with active recruitment and training currently underway.

This year, 20 countries will participate: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the USA, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and South Africa.

“Intervision'25” is an International Music Contest designed to foster open multicultural dialogue.

Through artistry and creativity, participants will showcase their nations' spiritual and moral heritage, while viewers will immerse themselves in the unique traditions, customs, and creative heritage of each country. - NNN-AGENCIES