UAE: How Parents Can Support Their Children Through New AI School Curriculum

As the UAE strives to be a global leader in artificial intelligence‭ (‬AI‭) ‬development‭, ‬a new educational mandate will revolutionise learning‭, ‬impacting both students and parents‭. ‬Starting in the 2025-2026‭ ‬academic year‭, ‬AI will be integrated into the school‭ ‬curriculum from kindergarten to 12th grade‭, ‬covering foundational concepts‭, ‬ethical considerations‭, ‬and real-world applications‭.‬‭ ‬This move aligns the UAE with other forward-thinking nations like China‭, ‬which are also introducing AI education early on‭.‬

For UAE parents‭, ‬this presents both an exciting opportunity and a unique challenge‭. ‬While AI will‭, ‬undeniably‭, ‬shape their children's future‭, ‬many adults may feel they are playing catch-up with technology‭. ‬With a compulsory AI curriculum‭, ‬a crucial question arises‭: ‬How can parents effectively support their children and navigate this new frontier of AI education and EdTech tools‭? ‬This is the essence of‭ ‬“smart parenting”‭ ‬in the AI age‭.‬

Dubai-based parent of two and AI brand and content strategist Abha Malpani Naismith observes‭, ‬“As a mum and AI advocate‭, ‬introducing AI from age four is timely and essential‭. ‬Our children are growing up in a world reshaped‭ ‬by AI‭. ‬Teaching AI literacy ensures they are not just passive users but informed‭, ‬responsible creators and problem-solvers‭, ‬equipped to thrive in an AI-integrated future‭.‬”

Understanding the curriculum

The UAE's new curriculum will be comprehensive‭, ‬aiming to provide a deep understanding of AI‭. ‬It encompasses ethical awareness and practical applications‭, ‬not just coding or robotics‭. ‬Parents should familiarise themselves with the basics of AI concepts like machine learning and ethical implications to engage in meaningful conversations with their children and support their learning‭.‬

Dr Naomi Tyrrell‭, ‬AI trainer and consultant‭, ‬and mother of two adds‭, ‬“Children often learn new technology faster than parents‭. ‬This offers an opportunity for intergenerational learning‭. ‬Safety and ethical use are paramount‭, ‬so discussing AI use and ethics alongside online safety is crucial‭. ‬Parents must not solely rely on schools to inform children about all risks and dangers‭.‬”

Engaging with children about AI

Parental engagement is key‭. ‬Via open discussion of what children are learning in AI classes‭, ‬we can ask about projects‭, ‬tools‭, ‬and what they find interesting or challenging‭. ‬Because AI is evolving‭, ‬this dialogue must be ongoing‭. ‬Parents can encourage questions‭, ‬explore online resources together‭, ‬and make it a shared learning experience‭. ‬This reinforces school learning and strengthens the parent-child bond‭.‬

Malpani Naismith notes‭, ‬“Introducing AI in schools doesn't necessarily mean more screen time‭. ‬It's about age-appropriate exposure that builds curiosity‭, ‬critical thinking‭, ‬and responsible use‭. ‬Parents must manage screen time‭ ‬outside school‭, ‬ensuring children unplug‭, ‬play‭, ‬explore‭, ‬and build offline experiences‭.‬”‭ ‬She further suggests focusing on‭ ‬'valuable'‭ ‬screen time that involves using AI for problem-solving‭, ‬building‭, ‬or expressing creativity‭.‬

Age-appropriateness and developmental stages

Dr‭. ‬Tyrrell explains‭, ‬“Parental support must be appropriate to children's ages and abilities‭. ‬Developing awareness of different AI types and models will help support children's learning‭. ‬Generative AI allows instant access to knowledge‭.‬”‭ ‬What a kindergartener needs to learn differs vastly from a 12th grader‭. ‬Parents should understand the scope of each stage and advocate for a balanced curriculum‭. ‬Concerns about complexity or different approaches can be discussed with the school‭.‬

Real-world applications and home learning

One of the strengths of the UAE's curriculum is its focus on‭ ‬“real-world applications”‭ ‬of AI‭. ‬Children might be learning how AI is used in healthcare‭, ‬transportation‭, ‬or environmental conservation‭. ‬Parents can reinforce these concepts at home‭. ‬For example‭, ‬to discuss how smart devices use AI‭, ‬explore AI-powered apps together‭, ‬or even conduct simple AI-related experiments‭. ‬Encouraging children to think critically about how AI impacts their daily lives can deepen their understanding‭. ‬“To optimise children's AI learning‭, ‬parents should familiarise themselves with mainstream AI tools‭ ‬–‭ ‬learn what they can do well and what they are not so good at‭! ‬Learning how AI tools work‭ ‬–‭ ‬even at its simplest level‭ ‬–‭ ‬can be helpful to support children's learning as they are likely to ask questions‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dr Naomi Tyrrell‭.‬

“The responsibility isn't just on schools‭; ‬it's on us as parents to grow with our children‭. ‬We need to stay informed‭, ‬understand the tools they're learning‭, ‬and create a healthy balance at home‭. ‬That means reflecting on our own screen habits‭, ‬asking schools the right questions about how they are bringing in AI into the curriculum‭. ‬And it's not enough for us to just be using AI‭, ‬we need to also work on our AI literacy‭ ‬-‭ ‬our ability to understand‭, ‬use‭, ‬and critically engage with artificial intelligence in a meaningful and responsible way‭,‬”‭ ‬says Abha Malpani Naismith‭.‬

Balancing technology and traditional methods

While AI and EdTech offer great opportunities‭, ‬maintaining balance is crucial‭. ‬Over-reliance on technology can hinder other developmental aspects‭. ‬We must ensure children still engage in traditional learning methods like reading physical books‭, ‬handwriting‭, ‬and face-to-face interactions‭.‬

Dr‭. ‬Tyrrell suggests preparing children for change by discussing how technology has evolved‭. ‬“Explore AI's possibilities and what it means for your family‭, ‬community‭, ‬and the world‭. ‬Discuss critical questions together‭, ‬like access‭, ‬environmental implications‭, ‬and ethical concerns‭.‬”

She also advises using parental controls‭, ‬limiting screen time‭, ‬and encouraging other off screen activities‭. ‬She also warns against over-reliance on AI‭, ‬which can essentially deskill us‭, ‬and our real-life social interactions‭.‬

Digital literacy and ethical awareness

Digital literacy is a non-negotiable skill‭. ‬Parents must prioritise teaching their children how to navigate the online world safely and responsibly‭. ‬This includes understanding online safety‭, ‬protecting personal information‭, ‬and identifying misinformation‭.‬‭ ‬With the inclusion of‭ ‬“ethical awareness”‭ ‬in the AI curriculum‭, ‬parents should engage their children in conversations about responsible AI use‭, ‬data privacy‭, ‬and the potential biases within AI systems‭. ‬These are critical discussions that will shape how the next generation interacts with technology‭, ‬and‭, ‬importantly‭, ‬encourage critical thinking and understanding of how our data is used and problem-solve privacy concerns amongst others‭.‬

Choosing reliable EdTech

The abundance of educational apps and online tools can be overwhelming‭. ‬Parents must be discerning when selecting EdTech resources‭. ‬Consulting with teachers and other parents can also provide valuable insights‭. ‬British schools in Cambridgeshire and Middlesex involved in a new AI pilot programme have highlighted significant gains in student confidence and engagement as part of a group of 20‭ ‬across Britain using specially-developed AI writing programme Writer's Toolbox‭. ‬Whilst reservations from teachers included the need for children to learn how to hand write properly‭, ‬the programme and the software relates to where the children are individually‭, ‬not just their age‭, ‬but also their progress and provides instant‭ ‬feedback‭. ‬This is encouraging self-confidence and motivation‭, ‬especially in boys‭, ‬participating schools found‭. ‬Dr Ian Hunter‭, ‬founder of Writer's Toolbox and former university professor‭, ‬says‭: ‬“We're encouraged by the early results of the British pilot‭. ‬Schools and educators have been immensely supportive‭. ‬I think one of the things the teachers are telling us is that‭, ‬in the midst of the genuine concerns around AI‭, ‬if we carefully construct purpose‭-‬built AI for the education sector‭, ‬it can help amplify the work of the classroom teacher and provide customised learning at scale‭.‬”

AI and EdTech can be powerful tools for supporting diverse learning styles‭ ‬-‭ ‬particularly where platforms offer personalised learning experiences‭, ‬adapting to a child's pace and learning preferences‭. ‬“It could be argued that AI and EdTech tools‭ ‬'level the playing field'‭ ‬in education‭,‬”‭ ‬says Dr Naomi Tyrrell‭. ‬“Features like real-time translation‭, ‬speech recognition‭, ‬and closed captioning improve accessibility for students with additional language or literacy needs‭.‬”

Concerns and misconceptions

Malpani Naismith highlights the need to guide children in using AI wisely and nurture soft skills‭, ‬like empathy and critical thinking‭. ‬The UAE's AI agenda will significantly impact future opportunities‭. ‬By embracing AI education‭, ‬the country is preparing its youth for future careers‭. ‬Parents can support this by fostering a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability‭.‬

Dr Naomi Tyrell concludes‭: ‬“Common concerns parents may have about AI in education are that AI will replace teachers‭, ‬reduce critical thinking‭, ‬compromise data privacy‭, ‬or expose children to biased or inappropriate content‭. ‬Some may worry that reliance on AI will make learning impersonal or that children will become too dependent on technology and screens‭. ‬To address these concerns‭, ‬it's important to emphasise that AI tools used in the right way can enhance and not replace‭ ‬–‭ ‬they can provide more tailored support and free up time for‭ ‬more meaningful interaction with teachers and peers‭. ‬The ethics and risks are not being ignored‭ ‬-‭ ‬educators and developers are increasingly embedding ethical safeguards‭, ‬data privacy protections‭, ‬and bias-awareness into AI tools‭ ‬–‭ ‬because they know they have to‭! ‬Parents can play a key role by staying informed‭, ‬guiding their children's use of AI responsibly‭, ‬and maintaining open dialogue with schools and children about how these tools are being used to enhance‭, ‬rather than replace‭, ‬human-led learning‭.‬”