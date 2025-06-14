Kuwait Defense Council Affirms Authorities Providing Basic Services, Needs

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-14 09:07:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Defense Council, in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Saturday evening, affirmed all authorities were providing basic services and needs, as well as serving public to preserve security and stability.
Members of the Council, meeting at Bayan Palace, discussed latest regional developments.
Ministers and senior state officials briefed the council about precautionary measures by competent authorities to deal with all possibilities at the security level.
This was the second Supreme Defense Council meeting. It held an urgent meeting yesterday morning and chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister. (end)
