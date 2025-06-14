403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Defense Council Affirms Authorities Providing Basic Services, Needs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Defense Council, in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Saturday evening, affirmed all authorities were providing basic services and needs, as well as serving public to preserve security and stability.
Members of the Council, meeting at Bayan Palace, discussed latest regional developments.
Ministers and senior state officials briefed the council about precautionary measures by competent authorities to deal with all possibilities at the security level.
This was the second Supreme Defense Council meeting. It held an urgent meeting yesterday morning and chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister. (end)
bs
Members of the Council, meeting at Bayan Palace, discussed latest regional developments.
Ministers and senior state officials briefed the council about precautionary measures by competent authorities to deal with all possibilities at the security level.
This was the second Supreme Defense Council meeting. It held an urgent meeting yesterday morning and chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment