Azerbaijan's MIDA Launching Multi-Apartment Housing Construction In Its Saray Settlement


2025-06-14 07:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) of Azerbaijan is starting the construction of new social housing in Saray settlement of the Absheron district, Trend reports.

Although preparations for this began last year, final measures have not been taken regarding the design and estimate documents.

MIDA has already determined the construction project of the multi-apartment residential buildings to be built in Saray settlement and the company that will carry out additional work on author's supervision.

The agency has entrusted the implementation of the mentioned work to Arch-Tikinti Limited Liability Company (LLC) and signed a contract.

According to the contract, the company was paid 125,316 manat ($73,720) and the construction project was agreed to be completed on August 12 of this year.

