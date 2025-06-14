Syntec Bio Announces Successful Series A Investment
The funding will support the company's plans to build its first pilot-scale fermentation unit , grow its scientific team, and further develop its SynFermentTM platform , which transforms agricultural waste into valuable, low-carbon chemicals.
Accelerating Carbon-Neutral Alternatives to Petrochemicals
Founded in 2021, Syntec Bio's mission is to replace fossil-based manufacturing with affordable, net-zero biological processes . Its core technology, SynFermentTM, leverages engineered microbes to convert biomass into inputs like lactic acid (for biodegradable plastics) and succinic acid (used in pharmaceuticals and coatings) with up to 50% less energy consumption than traditional industrial processes.
“This initial funding round allows us to bridge the gap between the lab and commercial validation,” said Dr. Eleanor Matthews , Syntec Bio CEO and co-founder.“We're focused on proving the economics and environmental impact of scalable, clean biomanufacturing.”
Strategic Support from Climate-Focused Investors
The round was led by GreenEdge Capital , a UK-based venture fund targeting breakthrough solutions in circular manufacturing and decarbonization.
“Syntec Bio represents the future of low-impact chemical production,” said Marta Rivera , General Partner at GreenEdge.“Even at this early stage, their platform shows real promise to reshape how we make essential materials.”
Additional angel backers include scientists and sustainability entrepreneurs aligned with EU Green Deal objectives.
Looking Ahead: Pilot Plant & Strategic Partnerships
With the new funding, Syntec Bio will:
-
Launch a pilot facility in the Cambridge Biotech Innovation Cluster
Hire additional bioprocess engineers and fermentation scientists
Explore early B2B partnerships in the packaging and agriculture sectors
The company also plans to apply for Horizon Europe and Innovate UK research grants to complement private capital and expand its IP portfolio.
About Syntec Bio
Founded in 2021, Syntec Bio is a UK-based biotechnology company developing carbon-neutral bio-production technologies to replace high-emission industrial systems. Its proprietary SynFermentTM platform is designed to unlock circular value from agricultural waste through high-efficiency microbial fermentation.
Media Contact
Sarah Middleton
Communications Lead, Syntec Bio
Website :
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment