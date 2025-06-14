Syntec Bio Announces Successful Series A Investment

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Syntec Bio inc , an emerging synthetic biology company focused on sustainable biomanufacturing, announced today the successful close of aled by, with additional participation fromand

The funding will support the company's plans to build its first pilot-scale fermentation unit , grow its scientific team, and further develop its SynFermentTM platform , which transforms agricultural waste into valuable, low-carbon chemicals.

Accelerating Carbon-Neutral Alternatives to Petrochemicals

Founded in 2021, Syntec Bio's mission is to replace fossil-based manufacturing with affordable, net-zero biological processes . Its core technology, SynFermentTM, leverages engineered microbes to convert biomass into inputs like lactic acid (for biodegradable plastics) and succinic acid (used in pharmaceuticals and coatings) with up to 50% less energy consumption than traditional industrial processes.

“This initial funding round allows us to bridge the gap between the lab and commercial validation,” said Dr. Eleanor Matthews , Syntec Bio CEO and co-founder.“We're focused on proving the economics and environmental impact of scalable, clean biomanufacturing.”

Strategic Support from Climate-Focused Investors

The round was led by GreenEdge Capital , a UK-based venture fund targeting breakthrough solutions in circular manufacturing and decarbonization.

“Syntec Bio represents the future of low-impact chemical production,” said Marta Rivera , General Partner at GreenEdge.“Even at this early stage, their platform shows real promise to reshape how we make essential materials.”

Additional angel backers include scientists and sustainability entrepreneurs aligned with EU Green Deal objectives.

Looking Ahead: Pilot Plant & Strategic Partnerships

With the new funding, Syntec Bio will:



Launch a pilot facility in the Cambridge Biotech Innovation Cluster

Hire additional bioprocess engineers and fermentation scientists Explore early B2B partnerships in the packaging and agriculture sectors

The company also plans to apply for Horizon Europe and Innovate UK research grants to complement private capital and expand its IP portfolio.

About Syntec Bio

Founded in 2021, Syntec Bio is a UK-based biotechnology company developing carbon-neutral bio-production technologies to replace high-emission industrial systems. Its proprietary SynFermentTM platform is designed to unlock circular value from agricultural waste through high-efficiency microbial fermentation.

