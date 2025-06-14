Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Omani FM: No US-Iran Talks In Muscat Tomorrow


2025-06-14 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi stated on Saturday that the Iranian-US talks, scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, will not be held as Tehran and the Israeli occupation were exchanging attacks after the latter struck the Islamic Republic.
Al-Busaidi stressed in a post on his (X) account that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to achieve lasting peace.
Iran's official news agency (IRNA) quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as confirming earlier today that his country's decision regarding participation in the next round of nuclear talks with the US remains unclear following the Israeli attacks on several sites in Iran.
Oman has announced that Muscat will host the crucial sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran this coming Sunday. (end)
nfa


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search