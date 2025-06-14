403
Omani FM: No US-Iran Talks In Muscat Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi stated on Saturday that the Iranian-US talks, scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, will not be held as Tehran and the Israeli occupation were exchanging attacks after the latter struck the Islamic Republic.
Al-Busaidi stressed in a post on his (X) account that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to achieve lasting peace.
Iran's official news agency (IRNA) quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as confirming earlier today that his country's decision regarding participation in the next round of nuclear talks with the US remains unclear following the Israeli attacks on several sites in Iran.
Oman has announced that Muscat will host the crucial sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran this coming Sunday. (end)
