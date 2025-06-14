What A Love Of Cat Ladders Says About The Swiss
I write articles on the Swiss Abroad and“Quirky Switzerland” as well as daily/weekly briefings. I also translate, edit and sub-edit articles for the English department and do voiceover work for videos. Born in London, I have a degree in German/Linguistics and was a journalist at The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. I speak all three official Swiss languages and enjoy travelling the country and practising them, above all in pubs, restaurants and gelaterias.
“Switzerland may be the best place in the world to be a housecat,” wrote the National GeographicExternal link in 2019.“They have freedom, autonomy – and their own cat-specific architecture. Be it on the side of a townhouse or apartment complex, custom-built ladders and ramps are designed so cats can come and go as they please.”
The National Graphic was profiling a recently published book, Arcatecture – Swiss Cat LaddersExternal link , by Brigitte Schuster, a German photographer, writer and graphic designer, who admits she was“amazed” when she moved to Bern.
“This portrait of Bernese cat ladder culture is not just about showcasing cat owners' care and ingenuity. It also offers insight into the social fabric of Bernese neighbourhoods,” she wrote in the introduction to her book.
“Certain elements appear repeatedly, including anti-nuclear flags, bathtubs converted into planters, garden tools, graffiti, children's toys, building decorations, bicycles, old objects offered for free, Christmas decorations, and, above all, the blue City of Bern garbage bags. You can even find palm trees in Bern!”
The book looks at cat ladders from a sociological, architectural and aesthetic point of view. It features more than 100 photos of ladders taken around the Swiss capital, ranging from the simple to the technically sophisticated and, frankly, hair-raising.
Unsurprisingly, the combination of cats and eye-catching design resulted in the book attracting considerable coverage online. The Guardian for example noted that“strategically placed ramps and ladders for urban cats are all the rage in Bern”, before showing about a dozen of themExternal link .
The cat ladder was“finally receiving the attention it deserves”, according to an article in Swiss ReviewExternal link , the magazine of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad.“They are a typical yet overlooked urban development phenomenon – cat ladders in Swiss suburbia. Nowhere else on the planet do they discreetly blend into the urban landscape in such incredible numbers and wide-ranging designs.”
This craftsmanship, it noted, took the form of“spiral staircases, narrow and perilously teetering bridges, climbing aids in artistically designed zigzag patterns and fur-covered miniature balconies screwed into house façades”.
Quiet cats vs loud dogs
Around two million cats prowl around Switzerland (human population nine million), of whom around a tenth are homeless and feral, estimates the Tier im RechtExternal link animal rights foundation. Unlike in the United States, where most cats are kept indoors, most cats in Europe, and especially in Switzerland, can access the outdoors thanks to ladders and flaps.More More Feline felons: what to do with Switzerland's killer cats?
This content was published on Sep 7, 2024 Cats kill millions of animals every year in Switzerland, but most politicians are reluctant to do anything about it. Would a“cat moratorium” make a difference?Read more: Feline felons: what to do with Switzerland's killer cats
