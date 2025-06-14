Certified Tantra Dance Teacher Training And Ritual Facilitation Program Announced In Goa India

Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation School India

- Shiva GirishGOA, GOA, INDIA, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Satyam Shivam Sundaram Tantra & Meditation School India has announced the upcoming 5-day, 50-hour Certified Tantra Dance Teacher Training - an advanced Tantra Dance Facilitation Certification Program, taking place in Arambol, Goa, India. Recognized as one of Arambol's premier Certified Embodied Tantra Dance Movement Trainings, this professional course certifies facilitators in conscious dance, sacred embodiment, and transformational ceremonies for both India and international audiences.**A Conscious Training in Sacred Dance Movement, Energy Awakening, and Ecstatic Embodied Facilitation for Divine Masculine & Feminine Celebration, Connection, and Harmony****Rooted in the Eternal Wisdom of the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra**This Tantra Dance Teacher Training in Arambol, Goa, India is rooted in the ancient, time-tested movement and awareness techniques of the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra-Tantra's oldest living transmission. All rituals, dance meditations, and group techniques are founded on pure awareness and integrated with the Five Pillars of Tantra: Movement (Dance), Breath, Sound, Touch, and Meditation. The training further explores the Six Senses, awakening divine masculine and feminine harmony through embodied dance, sensory activation, and ritual presence.**Program Overview: Frequently Asked Questions****What is the Advanced Tantra Dance Facilitation Certification Program in Arambol, Goa, India?**This immersive, internationally recognized 5-day, 50-hour training certifies individuals as Tantra Dance teachers and facilitators. The curriculum emphasizes sacred dance movement, energy awakening, and the integration of divine masculine and feminine principles, qualifying graduates to lead events both locally and internationally.**What are the benefits of Certified Embodied Tantra Dance Movement Training in Arambol, Goa, India?**The training provides a comprehensive foundation in conscious movement, ritual design, energy activation, and the synthesis of ancient tantric practices with contemporary embodiment techniques. Graduates receive certification acknowledged by established Tantra organizations.**Who is eligible for the Conscious Dance Movement Facilitator Training in Arambol, Goa, India?**Yoga instructors, movement facilitators, dancers, therapists, life coaches, and wellness professionals are ideal participants. The training is also open to individuals on a personal path of transformation through sacred dance and meditation.**What does the Tantra Dance Teacher Training curriculum in Arambol, Goa, India include?**The program features morning meditations, breathwork, conscious movement, sacred rituals, group practices, and daily embodiment sessions. Special focus is placed on event design, music curation, space holding, and facilitating the sacred union of masculine and feminine energies.**What is the experience of the Divine Feminine & Masculine Tantra Dance Facilitation Retreat in Arambol, Goa, India?**This component explores the embodiment of polarities-balancing feminine receptivity and masculine presence internally and in group facilitation. The theme is integrated throughout each day of the training.**What transformation occurs during the Ecstatic Embodied Facilitation Training in Arambol, Goa, India?**Through guided ecstatic dance, group rituals, and conscious movement, participants develop expertise in creating safe, transformational spaces for emotional release, self-expression, and personal growth.**Is the Tantra Dance and Energy Activation Retreat in Arambol, Goa, India open to beginners?**The training is designed for both beginners and experienced practitioners. Each session provides step-by-step instruction, experiential learning, and supportive group practices to ensure accessibility and deep engagement.**Key Benefits for Participants*** **International Certification:** A 50-hour certificate in Transformational Sacred Tantra Dance enables graduates to lead events, workshops, and retreats globally, including Arambol, Goa, India.* **Comprehensive Curriculum:** Training in ritual creation, energy movement, and sacred dance, grounded in authentic Tantric traditions and modern embodiment science.* **Personal Transformation:** Facilitates deep self-healing, emotional release, and the awakening of all senses within a supportive community.* **Professional Empowerment:** Development of practical skills for designing, leading, and facilitating Tantra Dance, energy activation, and sacred feminine/masculine balancing ceremonies.* **Expert Faculty:** Direct study with Shiva Girish and an experienced faculty specializing in Tantra, meditation, and conscious movement.* **Community & Connection:** Membership in an international network of conscious dance practitioners and wellness professionals.* **Immersive Retreat Experience:** Inclusive of nourishing vegetarian meals, beachfront accommodation, and a tranquil Zen-inspired venue steps from the Arabian Sea.* **Lifelong Tools:** Practical takeaways in meditation, breathwork, ritual, and embodied dance to enrich personal life and professional practice.**About the Venue in Arambol, Goa, India**Training sessions take place in a beautiful, Anahata-style hall in Arambol, Goa, India, just two minutes from the beach. The serene setting, equipped with modern amenities and a conscious community atmosphere, offers an optimal environment for deep personal and professional transformation.**Certification & Recognition**Upon successful completion, participants are awarded a 50-hour certificate from Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation School and Mandala Tantra School, globally respected institutions within the Tantra community.**Enrollment Information**Enrollment is limited. Early registration is strongly recommended.**Contact Information:**Email: [...](...) / [...](...)WhatsApp: +91‐7888206883Website: []( )

