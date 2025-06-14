Thinkcarebelieve: Week 21 Of America's Progress Under President Trump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C., June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can find the article here:





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on the 21st week of America under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. America is making strong progress toward prosperity and ThankCareBelieve's article shows this weeks numbers and indicators supporting that. Prices are going down. Tariffs are working. Inflation is gone. The economy is strong and once the One Big Beautiful Bill is passed, the economy will be booming . The article has a report by Maria Bartiromo that the CPI (Consumer Price Index) is out and the numbers are better than expected, surprising everyone. The trade deal with China is now complete, allowing China's markets to open up for American products which will help American business soar . The article shows this week's Los Angeles riots have sparked several investigations where they actually were paid anarchy by those wanting to disrupt American success.





The 21st week ends on Flag Day, the 25th Anniversary of the U.S. Army and the Birthday of President Donald J. Trump. The article shows how strong America has become with record number of enlistments and re-enlistments, President Trump attended an Invest in America Event and the President signing an end to costly and impractial EV Mandates . The Halt Fentanyl Act has been passed and is ready to be signed. The article also covers Secretary Kennedy's huge steps to restore public trust by appointing a new board to the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), including the appointment of Dr. Robert Malone, M.D.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

