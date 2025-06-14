403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Factory Output Witnesses Decline in April
(MENAFN) Manufacturing activity across the eurozone contracted by 2.4 percent in April, a sharper downturn than analysts had anticipated, with all key sectors experiencing a pullback, based on figures published Friday by Eurostat, the European Union’s official statistical office.
Experts had projected a 1.6 percent month-over-month reduction.
Among the eurozone’s five primary industrial segments, the production of non-durable consumer goods suffered the biggest setback, dropping 3 percent.
Other areas also weakened: capital equipment output declined by 1.1 percent, energy production dipped 1.6 percent, intermediate materials fell 0.7 percent, and durable consumer products slightly decreased by 0.2 percent.
In the broader EU27 bloc, factory activity was down 1.8 percent in April compared to March.
"The largest monthly decreases were recorded in Ireland (-15.2%), Malta (-6.2%) and Lithuania (-3.0%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+3.5%), Luxembourg (+3.2%), Croatia and Sweden (+2.5% both)," Eurostat said in a statement.
Over the past year, manufacturing output in the euro area and EU increased by 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, in April 2025.
Within the eurozone, non-durable consumer goods experienced the highest year-on-year rise at 6.1 percent, whereas intermediate goods declined 1 percent.
Across the EU, non-durable consumer goods also posted the strongest yearly gain at 4.1 percent, while intermediate goods recorded the largest annual drop of 1 percent.
Experts had projected a 1.6 percent month-over-month reduction.
Among the eurozone’s five primary industrial segments, the production of non-durable consumer goods suffered the biggest setback, dropping 3 percent.
Other areas also weakened: capital equipment output declined by 1.1 percent, energy production dipped 1.6 percent, intermediate materials fell 0.7 percent, and durable consumer products slightly decreased by 0.2 percent.
In the broader EU27 bloc, factory activity was down 1.8 percent in April compared to March.
"The largest monthly decreases were recorded in Ireland (-15.2%), Malta (-6.2%) and Lithuania (-3.0%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+3.5%), Luxembourg (+3.2%), Croatia and Sweden (+2.5% both)," Eurostat said in a statement.
Over the past year, manufacturing output in the euro area and EU increased by 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, in April 2025.
Within the eurozone, non-durable consumer goods experienced the highest year-on-year rise at 6.1 percent, whereas intermediate goods declined 1 percent.
Across the EU, non-durable consumer goods also posted the strongest yearly gain at 4.1 percent, while intermediate goods recorded the largest annual drop of 1 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment