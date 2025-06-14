403
Iran’s UN Ambassador Blames US
(MENAFN) Iran’s representative to the United Nations on Friday condemned Israel’s assaults on its nuclear installations, labeling it a "direct consequence of the case of inaction on double standards" and accusing the United States of involvement.
During an urgent UN Security Council meeting, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani expressed appreciation to "Algeria, Pakistan, China and the Russian Federation for their support in convening this emergency session to address Israel's unlawful act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the grave violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations."
Referring to the Middle East as a "cauldron of chronic instability" since the establishment of Israel in 1948, Iravani stated: "This regime must be disarmed of all weapons of mass destruction, placed under international supervision and held fully accountable."
Iravani emphasized that the recent clashes with Israel represent "not a regional issue" nor "merely an attack on one country."
He added, "This is a direct assault on the international order, an attack on the Charter of the United Nations, the UN system, the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, as well as the authority of the IAEA."
Blaming Washington for endorsing the Israeli offensives, the Iranian envoy declared: "The aggression was intentional, coordinated and fully backed by a permanent member of this council, the United States. The United States’ complicity in this terrorist attack is beyond doubt."
