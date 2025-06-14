403
Egypt’s President Holds Talks with German Chancellor
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone call on Thursday to address escalating tensions across the Middle East, with particular focus on the crisis in Gaza, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
During the conversation, al-Sisi detailed Egypt’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. He emphasized the critical need for the international community to apply pressure for an immediate end to hostilities in the besieged territory.
The Egyptian leader also reaffirmed his firm opposition to any initiatives aimed at displacing Palestinians from their homeland. He underscored the urgency of broadening international recognition of Palestinian statehood within the framework of a two-state solution.
Beyond Gaza, the discussion extended to other flashpoints across the region, including Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia. Both leaders examined possible avenues to restore peace and stability across these conflict zones.
Chancellor Merz, meanwhile, reaffirmed Germany’s steadfast commitment to working closely with Egypt, emphasizing Berlin’s dedication to maintaining coordination and dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.
