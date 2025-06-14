Anirudh Ravichander To Marry SRH Owner Kavya Maran? Here's What We Know

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is rumoured to be dating Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran. Reports suggest the couple may tie the knot soon, though no confirmation is out yet

Wedding Rumours Spark Buzz Around Anirudh and Kavya Maran

Popular South Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Reports indicate that the two have been dating for over a year and are now considering marriage. Although neither Anirudh nor Kavya has confirmed the news, speculation has intensified following a viral Reddit post discussing their relationship.

Online Observations Fuel Relationship Speculation

According to Reddit users, Anirudh and Kavya have been spotted together multiple times, including a recent dinner outing. One user shared that they were seen together at luxury hotels on various occasions. Another mentioned seeing the couple enjoying personal time on the Las Vegas Strip last year. A fan also recalled watching a past interview where a tarot reader predicted Anirudh would marry someone highly educated, involved in the telecom or broadcasting sector - a detail many now link to Kavya Maran.

Family Connections and Industry Roots

Anirudh comes from a family with deep roots in the arts and film industry. He is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt Latha is married to superstar Rajinikanth, and his great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, was a pioneering filmmaker in the 1930s. Professionally, Anirudh has composed music for several leading South Indian stars and made his Bollywood debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Kavya Maran's Public Presence and Legacy

Kavya Maran, 33, is widely recognized in the cricketing world as the owner of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, she carries forward a powerful media and sports legacy. Her spirited expressions at cricket matches often go viral on social media, earning her widespread attention and admiration from fans.