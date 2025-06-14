Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria, Lebanon Reopen Airspace Following Temporary Closure


2025-06-14 06:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Syria and Lebanon reopened their airspace on Saturday, a day after closing them temporarily due to escalation in the region.
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted Syrian General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as saying, "the country's airspace is now safe for use in accordance with international safety standards."
The authority indicated that the situation in the region will be continuously monitored, as additional measures may be taken when necessary, in order to maintain the highest levels of safety and security in Syrian airspace.
Lebanon's Transport Minister Fayez Rassamni announced the reopening of the country's airspace on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. local time.
The ministry apologized to passengers whose flights were delayed, saying it had closed the airspace late Friday for the safety of travelers. (end)
