Russia Finalizes Trials of Advanced Laser Drone Defense
(MENAFN) Russia has just completed large-scale testing of cutting-edge laser technologies aimed at neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), officials announced Friday. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov personally observed the trials, underscoring the program’s strategic importance.
Conducted at a dedicated military testing ground, the trials rigorously evaluated eight distinct laser systems—ranging from compact, mobile units to high-powered stationary models. These were put through their paces against a variety of drone types, including both reconnaissance and attack UAVs, under diverse weather conditions to assess precision, operational range, and reaction speed.
“These technologies will form one of the key elements of the universal air defense system President Vladimir Putin recently called for,” declared the Board of the Military-Industrial Complex.
The Defense Ministry confirmed the tests validated the lasers’ effectiveness, highlighting their potential to safeguard critical infrastructure from escalating drone threats.
Developed by firms within the Rostec and Rosatom state corporations, these laser systems are now set for serial production and expanded deployment, marking a significant leap in Russia’s aerial defense capabilities.
