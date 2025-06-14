Recent Russian Mass Attacks Not Targeted At Energy Infrastructure Expert
This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Center, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
“There have been no concentrated attacks specifically targeting the energy infrastructure. There were individual strikes on particular facilities,” Kharchenko said.
He noted that the energy situation remains difficult in front-line areas, such as Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.
“As for the rest of Ukraine, we are entering this summer in a radically better condition than the previous one,” the expert added.
Kharchenko emphasized that this year's summer maintenance campaign has been adjusted based on the experience of 2024 to ensure that during periods of high temperatures, the energy system can generate enough electricity to meet demand. Therefore, in the absence of massive attacks, he does not anticipate any electricity restrictions, either for the public or for businesses.Read also: EU, Germany pledge additional EUR 18M to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund
As previously reported, Ukrenergo does not expect any electricity outages to be introduced this summer, even during peak demand on hot days.
