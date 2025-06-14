Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces In Sumy Region Gradually Pushing Back Russians Zelensky

2025-06-14 05:27:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian troops in the Sumy region are gradually pushing back the Russian invaders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Today I received a report from Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr] Syrskyi. The front - primarily the Pokrovsk sector, the Kursk operation, and the border areas of the Sumy region. Our units in the Sumy region are gradually pushing the occupiers back. Thank you," he said.

Read also: No grounds for evacuation from Sumy now – regional head

Zelensky expressed gratitude to every Ukrainian soldier, sergeant, and officer for this progress, and to all units involved: "Thank you to everyone who stands with us, who stands with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!"

