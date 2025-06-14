Zelensky Thanks French Authorities For Helping Ukrainians Injured In Bus Crash

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed deep gratitude to the French authorities for their assistance to Ukrainian citizens affected by a tragic bus accident in France, calling it a true expression of solidarity.

Zelensky reported this on his official Telegram channel , according to Ukrinform.

"Terrible news from France about a tragic bus crash that injured many Ukrainians, including children. They were returning from an educational exchange with a French lycée in Brittany. On the way to Paris, the bus lost control and veered off the road into a ditch," he said.

According to Zelensky, four adults have been confirmed dead, including three Ukrainian citizens. Two more people remain in critical condition, and French doctors are fighting for their lives. The remaining children sustained moderate to minor injuries and are receiving medical care.

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry promptly sent a team of diplomats and consular staff to the scene, led by the Ukrainian ambassador to France. They are providing assistance to Ukrainian citizens, maintaining communication with the victims' families, and coordinating with French authorities and emergency services on site.

"Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko are providing regular updates on the victims' conditions and the circumstances of the incident," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also thanked French emergency services for their large-scale response, as more than 50 rescue teams were involved in urgently transporting Ukrainian children to hospitals and they continue to support the victims.

"This is a true manifestation of French solidarity," Zelensky said. "I know that the office of French President Emmanuel Macron continues to help and keep the situation under control. The French Foreign Ministry's crisis center and local authorities have also been mobilized."

Ambassador: Three Ukrainians killed in French bus crash

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"We are all praying for the lives of those injured and for the swift recovery of the children," Zelensky said.