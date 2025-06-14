Russia Plotting Crisis In Transnistria To Meddle In Moldova Elections - Sandu

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes Russia may provoke an even greater crisis in Transnistria in order to destabilize Moldova ahead of parliamentary elections this fall and influence public votes on the left bank of the Dniester.

This was reported by NewsMaker with reference to the President's speech on PRO TV, Ukrinform reports.

"All these years, Russia has been exploiting residents of Transnistria and at any moment it can provoke an even greater crisis if this suits its plans in Moldova. We can expect that crisis to deepen in the coming months, in the run-up to the elections," Sandu noted.

She expressed the opinion that Russia may try not only to bribe voters on the left bank of the Dniester, but also to blackmail the population, deliberately provoking instability in the region.

The president added that Moscow“may promise assistance in exchange for voting on the Right Bank”.

At the same time, the head of state assured that the designated bodies are looking into these risks and will do everything possible to ensure that the elections this fall are free and fair.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that the elections are genuine,” assured Sandu.

She noted that the situation in Transnistria remains unstable, and Chisinau is ready to support the population of the left bank, but first the Moldovan authorities must solve“the main problem - the withdrawal of Russian troops”.

"This is a key point that we must resolve peacefully, because otherwise we will not be able to justify our financial support," Sandu said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan said Russia wants to deploy 10,000 troops in the separatist Transnistria on the border with Ukraine and to establish a pro-Kremlin government in Moldova to this end.

