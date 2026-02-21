US Envoy To Israel Says He Would Be 'Fine' If Israel Took Land From Nile To Euphrates

Mike Huckabee said in a televised interview that if Israel were to expand across the region, it“would be good,” and he would have no objection to such a development.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, Huckabee argued that Israel has a biblical right to lands between the Nile and the Euphrates rivers, describing them as divinely promised to the Jewish people.

He said Israel was a land granted by God through Abraham to a chosen people, calling it“one people, one place and one purpose,” and framed his remarks around religious and historical narratives.

The comments, broadcast Friday, have drawn attention due to their reference to territorial expansion beyond Israel's internationally recognized borders.

The remarks echo ideas linked to the concept of“Greater Israel,” a term often associated with some nationalist interpretations within Israeli political discourse. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously faced criticism over policies viewed by opponents as expansionist.

Territorial issues remain central to Middle East tensions, particularly regarding Palestinian statehood, regional sovereignty, and international law. Most countries officially support a negotiated two-state solution based on recognized borders.

Huckabee's comments are likely to intensify debate over U.S. policy in the region, as questions persist about the balance between religious rhetoric, diplomacy and established international frameworks.