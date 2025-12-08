403
German Public Shows Growing Discontent with Merz
(MENAFN) More than two-thirds of Germans express dissatisfaction with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration, according to a recent survey.
A poll conducted by INSA and published by Bild on Saturday indicates that 70% of the 1,005 participants disapproved of the performance of the ruling coalition, while only 21% voiced approval.
The survey also reveals that Merz’s personal popularity has fallen to just 23%.
“These are the worst ratings ever recorded for the chancellor and his government,” INSA director Hermann Binkert told Bild.
The survey results emerged shortly after the Bundestag narrowly passed a contentious pension reform, which had drawn criticism from the youth division of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union.
Merz’s approval has dropped amid accusations from opponents that he has broken campaign promises in efforts to rejuvenate the economy.
The coalition has also experienced intense disputes over issues such as immigration and assistance to Ukraine.
The chancellor has advocated for greater militarization, vowing to establish “the strongest conventional army in Europe,” citing what he considers an escalating threat from Russia.
On Friday, the Bundestag approved a highly debated military service legislation designed to recruit more young soldiers.
The measure sparked protests in Berlin, where organizer Ronja Ruh claimed that an “unbelievable amount of money is being spent on the military and armament,” while essential public services remain underfunded.
