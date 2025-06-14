EU Agrees To Extend Temporary Protection For Ukrainians Until March 2027

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Council of the European Union has reached an agreement to extend the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian citizens until March 2027.

This was announced by Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity, Oleksii Chernyshov, ahead of the meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We have been informed about the extension of temporary protection status for Ukrainian refugees for another year, until March 2027. It is very important to provide these people with clarity for planning their lives and for their safety. We are very grateful to the European Union for this crucial and timely decision,” Chernyshov emphasized.

The minister reminded that approximately 5 million Ukrainians who fled the country following the start of the full-scale invasion are currently under temporary protection status - and this number continues to grow. Sixty percent of them are currently in Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

“Today, we are bringing home the full support of the European interior ministers. We discussed our cooperation; we see their commitment, we see their support. It is very important to work with Ukrainians in Europe,” Chernyshov added.

Temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens in EU should remain until lasting peace achieved – Minister

He also stressed that Russia continues its campaign of terror, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in most Ukrainian cities through complex attacks involving drones, ballistic and cruise missiles - events that occur every day and every night.

“The situation is very dramatic, and we must remain united with the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan to resist this aggression,” he emphasized, adding that Russia understands only one language - the language of force.

As reported, the European Commission plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027 and to create a special representative position focused on Ukrainian affairs within the EU.