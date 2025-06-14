Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Launches Massive Crackdown: Over 500 Raids Target Illegal Weapons Trade

Ukraine Launches Massive Crackdown: Over 500 Raids Target Illegal Weapons Trade


2025-06-14 05:27:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine is carrying out a large-scale nationwide special operation targeting illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition, during which more than 500 searches are underway.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

“These actions aim to increase public safety, prevent crimes related to the use of illegal weapons, as well as their unlawful circulation,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the operation is conducted in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General and other law enforcement agencies.

The National Police will release details of the special operation after all investigative actions are completed.

Read also: SBU, National Police prevent terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 10, it was revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations, and the National Police detained six dealers who attempted to establish illegal arms sales in four different regions of Ukraine.

MENAFN14062025000193011044ID1109673471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search