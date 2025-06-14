Ukraine Launches Massive Crackdown: Over 500 Raids Target Illegal Weapons Trade

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine is carrying out a large-scale nationwide special operation targeting illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition, during which more than 500 searches are underway.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

“These actions aim to increase public safety, prevent crimes related to the use of illegal weapons, as well as their unlawful circulation,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the operation is conducted in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General and other law enforcement agencies.

The National Police will release details of the special operation after all investigative actions are completed.

SBU, Nationalprevent terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 10, it was revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations, and the National Police detained six dealers who attempted to establish illegal arms sales in four different regions of Ukraine.