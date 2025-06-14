Ukraine's HUR Launches Massive Cyberattack, Disrupts Key Russian State Services
This was reported to Ukrinform by a source within Ukrainian intelligence.
According to the source, Russia's Federal Customs Service acknowledged a DDoS attack, but downplayed it, referring to it as "complications in information exchange with foreign trade operators."
The cyberattacks also targeted related Russian digital services, including:
·Kontur – a leading Russian developer of accounting and business digital services;
·Chestny Znak – the national product labeling system;
·GosKlyuch – the electronic signature server.
HUR hackers also launched a repeat attack on the website and mobile service of Russian Railways (RZD). Throughout the day, Russian users were once again unable to buy train tickets via the site or mobile app. The highest number of complaints came from residents of Saint Petersburg, Tver, and Sverdlovsk regions.
Russian Railways confirmed the technical issues, attributing them to a powerful DDoS attack. The company advised customers to purchase tickets at station kiosks instead.Read also: Russian intel actively trying to recruit Ukrainians living in Europe - HUR
According to intelligence sources, RZD, the tax service, and the customs service in Russia fully support and enable the Russian aggression against Ukraine and are therefore considered legitimate targets for cyberattacks.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Russia Day, HUR hackers also attacked the Siberian internet provider Orion Telecom.
