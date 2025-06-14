Russian Missiles Hit Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region
This was reported on Telegram by the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform saw.
"At night, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the Mezhyrichia community in the Pavlohrad district, damaging four apartment blocks and six cars. The Petropavlivka community in the Synelnyky district also came under missile attack. Fourteen homes and a car sustained damage," he noted.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy Russia's Groza-M EW system, Rosa radar
Russian drones targeted the Sloviansk and Mezhivka communities, causing fires at the premises of agricultural enterprises.
The enemy also employed UAVs and artillery against the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol and Marhanets were affected. A house and several outbuildings were damaged.
No casualties have been confirmed.Read also: Russian war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,220 in past day
The air defense forces shot down three Russian UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk region.
As reported earlier, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol and Synelnyky districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday.
