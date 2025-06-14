Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,130 Over Past Day
This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
In addition to personnel, Russia's total losses include: 10,937 (+3) tanks, 22,798 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 29,157 (+52) artillery systems, 1,417 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,185 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (no change) aircraft, 337 (no change) helicopters, 40,586 (+79) tactical-level UAVs, 3,337 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, 1 (no change) submarines, 51,928 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,914 (no change) special equipment.
The information is being updated.Read also: Ukraine shows its MiG-29 engage enemy targets in Zaporizhzhia axis
As Ukrinform also reported, as of 22:00 on June 13, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 175 combat clashes with Russian invaders along the frontline.
