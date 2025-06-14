Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,130 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to June 14, 2025, total combat losses of the Russian military in their war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,002,690 personnel, including 1,130 troops lost in the past 24 hours.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel, Russia's total losses include: 10,937 (+3) tanks, 22,798 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 29,157 (+52) artillery systems, 1,417 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,185 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (no change) aircraft, 337 (no change) helicopters, 40,586 (+79) tactical-level UAVs, 3,337 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, 1 (no change) submarines, 51,928 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,914 (no change) special equipment.

The information is being updated.

As Ukrinform also reported, as of 22:00 on June 13, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 175 combat clashes with Russian invaders along the frontline.