CARC: Civil Aviation Risk Assessment To Continue Amid Current Developments
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 14 (Petra) – Chairman of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Haitham Misto, said the commission is continuing to assess risks to civil aviation and monitor developments after Jordan's airspace was reopened this morning.
In a statement to "Petra" on Saturday, he said CARC will take the "appropriate" decision regarding air traffic and maintaining opening or closing airspace, based on current developments and their impact on civil aviation, ensuring passenger safety.
Misto stated airlines will be provided with the "necessary" information to notify passengers and stakeholders of the latest data on air traffic.
CARC had announced a decision to reopen the Kingdom's airspace starting at 7:30 a.m. after the Kingdom's airspace was temporarily closed Friday, in anticipation of any risks that may arise from the ongoing escalation in the region.
Misto noted Friday's closure decision was made, in compliance with international civil aviation safety agreements, including the Chicago Convention on Civil Aviation Rules and Safety of Air Navigation.
Noting safety of the airspace and passengers is CARC's "top priority," he added that any decision in this regard is part of its precautionary measures.
