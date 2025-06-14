Cambodia, Thailand Start Talks Over Border Issues After Recent Skirmish
The meeting was co-chaired by Lam Chea, minister in charge of Cambodia's State Secretariat of Border Affairs, and Prasas Prasasvinitchai, a former Thai ambassador to Cambodia and border affairs advisor to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Press members were allowed to take photos and videos of the meeting for a few minutes before being asked to leave the room, reports Xinhua news agency.
The meeting was convened after soldiers of both countries briefly exchanged gunfire at the Mom Bei area, or the Emerald Triangle, on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
Mom Bei, or the Emerald Triangle, is an area sharing the border among Cambodia, Thailand and Laos.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday night that it was the first JBC meeting after a 12-year hiatus.
He said that during the JBC meeting, Cambodia would invite Thailand to bring four disputed border areas, namely Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple, to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.
"I would like to reconfirm to my compatriots that even if the Thai side refuses or remains silent, Cambodia will proceed it unilaterally," Hun Manet said.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will send an official letter to the ICJ on Sunday, June 15, 2025, regarding the disputes in these four areas," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment