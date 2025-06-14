Iran: US Talks 'Meaningless' After Israeli Strikes
KABUL (Pajhwok): In the wake of Israeli airstrikes, Iran has declared that continued dialogue with the United States over its nuclear programme is“meaningless”.
“The other side [the U.S.] has acted in a way that renders dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate while simultaneously allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran's territory,” Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Baghaei accused Israel of derailing the diplomatic process, claiming the attack could not have occurred without Washington's permission.
Earlier, Iran accused Washington of being complicit in the Israeli strikes-an allegation the US denied.
The sixth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks was scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, but the strikes have cast doubt over whether the meeting will proceed.
Iran insists its uranium enrichment efforts are purely for civilian use, rejecting Israeli accusations of developing nuclear weapons in secret.
Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump said it is still possible for Tehran to halt Israel's military campaign by agreeing to a deal on its nuclear programme.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment