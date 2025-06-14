Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran: US Talks 'Meaningless' After Israeli Strikes


2025-06-14 04:00:27
KABUL (Pajhwok): In the wake of Israeli airstrikes, Iran has declared that continued dialogue with the United States over its nuclear programme is“meaningless”.
“The other side [the U.S.] has acted in a way that renders dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate while simultaneously allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran's territory,” Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Baghaei accused Israel of derailing the diplomatic process, claiming the attack could not have occurred without Washington's permission.
Earlier, Iran accused Washington of being complicit in the Israeli strikes-an allegation the US denied.
The sixth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks was scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, but the strikes have cast doubt over whether the meeting will proceed.
Iran insists its uranium enrichment efforts are purely for civilian use, rejecting Israeli accusations of developing nuclear weapons in secret.
Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump said it is still possible for Tehran to halt Israel's military campaign by agreeing to a deal on its nuclear programme.
