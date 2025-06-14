Mother, Child Drown In Kapisa River

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): A mother and her child have died, and the body of another person who went missing six days ago has been recovered from the Sayed River in central Kapisa province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Abdul Fattah Fayez told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred after a child from a family picnicking by the Gulbahar River in the Hesa-i-Awal Kohistan district was swept away by the flowing water.

He said the mother attempted to rescue the child but also drowned. Both lost their lives, and their bodies were retrieved by security forces and local residents.

Fayez added that the body of a 19-year-old man named Shakibullah, a resident of Khoshak village in the Qamchaq Valley of Siagard district, Parwan province, who had drowned last week, was also recovered from the river in Miana Qala-i-Shokhi village.

In the past two weeks, six people - including the three mentioned - have died in drowning incidents across Kapisa province.

Fayez noted that due to the risks, the police have installed warning signs in various areas, particularly near the Sayed River and other flood-prone zones, to raise awareness among visitors.

However, he said, public disregard for these warnings has contributed to the rise in such incidents.

