Fidan says "diplomacy is the only alternative to war"
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized on Friday that the only viable solution to the growing Iran-Israel conflict lies in reviving the nuclear negotiation process that began in US President Donald Trump’s administration, according to general reports.
Speaking after leading a high-level security meeting in response to ongoing Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Fidan stated, "diplomacy is the only alternative to war," in a message posted on social media.
He also cautioned against allowing the rising regional tensions to shift attention away from what he described as genocide in Gaza, urging the international community to remain focused on the humanitarian crisis unfolding there.
A sixth round of indirect discussions between Iran and the US, facilitated by Oman, had been scheduled for Sunday. However, it remains uncertain whether the negotiations will be proceed following Israel’s most recent military actions.
Trump previously stated that Iran "may have another opportunity" to enter a new nuclear deal with Washington, reiterating his stance that Tehran must not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon.
Fidan noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been closely following the situation and is receiving continuous updates. He confirmed that all necessary precautions are being taken by Turkey's security and diplomatic institutions in accordance with the president's directives, in preparation for potential scenarios that could impact the country.
“Since the onset of these developments, we have been in close contact with many countries, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and the United States,” Fidan said.
He condemned Israel’s broader regional actions, claiming the country had already destabilized Lebanon, invaded Syria, and caused immense suffering in Gaza, and is now targeting Iran. He called on Israel to immediately halt its policy of fueling instability throughout the Middle East.
