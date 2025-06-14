403
FAO: Russia Retains Title as World's Leading Wheat Exporter
(MENAFN) Russia is poised to retain its status as the world's top wheat exporter through both the current and upcoming agricultural seasons, delivering over one-fifth of global supply, according to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), as cited by a Russian news agency.
In a report released Thursday, the FAO projected a sharp 8% decline in global wheat exports for the 2024–2025 agricultural year, falling to 193.3 million tons—the lowest level in four years. A modest rebound of 3.8% is anticipated the following year, bringing the total to 200.6 million tons.
“The Russian Federation is likely to maintain its position as the world’s leading wheat exporter,” FAO analysts stated.
Russian wheat exports are expected to reach 42.6 million tons this season, slightly exceeding the previous three-year average of 42 million tons. In 2025–2026, that figure is projected to climb to 46.5 million tons. These volumes would give Russia a 22% share of the global wheat trade this year and 23% next year, up from an average of 20.7% in the preceding three agricultural cycles.
Meanwhile, the European Union—currently the world’s second-largest wheat exporter—is forecast to see a steep drop in shipments to 24 million tons this season, down from an average of 32.7 million tons over the last three years. The bloc’s exports are expected to recover to 30.7 million tons in the following year.
Canada will rank third in wheat exports this season. The FAO expects Canadian wheat shipments to surge 19% compared to its recent seasonal averages, reaching 26 million tons. However, exports are projected to dip slightly to 25.5 million tons in the next cycle.
