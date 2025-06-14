Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US helps its ‘kid’ Israel to defend itself against Iran's missiles

2025-06-14 03:47:14
(MENAFN) The United States has confirmed that it is actively involved in intercepting missiles launched by Iran toward Israel, according to statements from a US official issued late Friday.

"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official said, as cited in reports.

The involvement comes in response to Iran’s large-scale retaliation—referred to as Operation True Promise III—which targeted several locations across Israel with missile fire. According to reports, at least 40 individuals were injured in the attacks, with two sustaining critical wounds.

Iran reportedly launched fewer than 100 missiles, many of which were intercepted or failed to reach their intended destinations, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.

The retaliatory strikes followed Israel’s military operation earlier Friday, during which it carried out attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders and scientists. Iran had previously warned that a significant response would follow.

