403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US helps its ‘kid’ Israel to defend itself against Iran's missiles
(MENAFN) The United States has confirmed that it is actively involved in intercepting missiles launched by Iran toward Israel, according to statements from a US official issued late Friday.
"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official said, as cited in reports.
The involvement comes in response to Iran’s large-scale retaliation—referred to as Operation True Promise III—which targeted several locations across Israel with missile fire. According to reports, at least 40 individuals were injured in the attacks, with two sustaining critical wounds.
Iran reportedly launched fewer than 100 missiles, many of which were intercepted or failed to reach their intended destinations, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.
The retaliatory strikes followed Israel’s military operation earlier Friday, during which it carried out attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders and scientists. Iran had previously warned that a significant response would follow.
"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official said, as cited in reports.
The involvement comes in response to Iran’s large-scale retaliation—referred to as Operation True Promise III—which targeted several locations across Israel with missile fire. According to reports, at least 40 individuals were injured in the attacks, with two sustaining critical wounds.
Iran reportedly launched fewer than 100 missiles, many of which were intercepted or failed to reach their intended destinations, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.
The retaliatory strikes followed Israel’s military operation earlier Friday, during which it carried out attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders and scientists. Iran had previously warned that a significant response would follow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment