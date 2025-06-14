Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Housefull 5 Box Office Report Day 8: Akshay's Comedy Sequel Struggles To Maintain Momentum

2025-06-14 03:11:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Housefull 5 rocked the box office initially, but saw a dip in earnings on its 8th day. Will it hit the 200 crore club?

Housefull 5 enjoyed a strong first week at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹127.25 crore in India during its initial 7-day run, marking a successful opening performance.

Housefull 5's 8th-day box office collection and occupancy are shared here. A significant drop was recorded due to it being a working day.Housefull 5 has earned approximately ₹ 4.75 crore in India on its eighth day across all languages. These are preliminary figures and may change by the morning of June 14th.

Housefull 5 collected approximately ₹127.25 crore in 8 days, with a strong start followed by a noticeable drop in earnings.

Housefull 5's total earnings in eight days are ₹ 132 crore. According to media sources, its budget is ₹ 240 crore.On Friday, June 13, 2025, the Hindi occupancy of Housefull 5 was a total of 9.99%. Evening and night figures are yet to come.Housefull 5 has earned 195 crore worldwide as of June 13, 2025, including the day's collections. This movie could soon join the 200 crore club.

