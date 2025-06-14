403
Trekyaari Invites Adventure Seekers For Winter Kedarkantha Trek 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As June begins, the Himalayas start preparing itself for the most famous snowy winter trek, which begins in December. TrekYaari, India's safest trekking agency, has officially announced the bookings for its much-awaited Kedarkantha Trek for the 2025 season which will open in November. Kedarkantha trek is known for its eye-catching summit views, snow-covered pine forests, and warm local hospitality, Kedarkantha has emerged as one of the most popular winter treks in India - especially for beginners and first-time adventurers.
Starting from a very quiet village, Sankri at 6,400ft a part of Govind Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand, this five-day trek takes you to an altitude of 12,500 feet, where trekkers are rewarded with a stunning 360-degree view of Himalayan peaks, including Swargarohini, Kala Nag, Bandarpoonch, and the Rupin Valley.
“Every trekker's journey to Kedarkantha is different - but the one thing they all say is, 'I didn't want to go back,'” shares Devraj Debral, trek leader of TrekYaari.“We've seen people cry at the summit, laugh around bonfires, and form lifelong bonds. It's more than just trekking; it's transformation.”
Why Kedarkantha? Why Now?
In recent years, Kedarkantha has gained popularity due to its perfect blend of challenge and beauty. With its gentle gradient, well-marked trail, and manageable altitude, it's often called the best winter trek for beginners.
During peak season - especially mid-December to January - the trail turns into a snow wonderland. Trekkers walk through frosted oak and pine forests, cross frozen streams, and camp beside icy meadows under millions of stars.
The best part? You don't need to be a pro. TrekYaari's packages are designed for beginners and first-timers, offering all the support, gear, and guidance needed for a safe and memorable experience.
Trekyaari's special
Unlike large-scale commercial operators, TrekYaari emphasizes small groups, local guides, and a community-style atmosphere.
“We always say this - you're not trekking with strangers; you're trekking with a group of friends, That's the spirit of TrekYaari. The Himalayas feel better when you share the experience.”
TrekYaari's Kedarkantha trek package includes:
Expert trek leaders and trained local guides
Medical support with oxygen and first-aid
All camping gear (tents, mats, sleeping bags for sub-zero nights)
Freshly cooked vegetarian meals during the trek '
Transport from base location (Dehradun) to Sankri village and back
Snow gear, including microspikes, gaiters, and ponchos (on rent)
Each batch is limited to 15–20 trekkers to ensure personalized attention and safety.
The Route and the Magic
The trail begins from Sankri, a quaint village at 6,400 feet, and passes through Juda ka Talab, a frozen alpine lake, before ascending to Kedarkantha Base Camp and then making the final push to the summit. From the top, on a clear day, you can see more than 13 prominent Himalayan peaks, making it one of the most rewarding summits in North India.
Along the route, trekkers also get a glimpse into Garhwali culture, local wooden homes, traditional food, and warm interactions with the hill folk - a rare touch of authenticity in a packaged trek. ????
What's New in Winter 2025?
This year, TrekYaari is introducing:
Women-only trek groups on select dates
A new eco-friendly initiative to clean and maintain trail hygiene
Enhanced winter gear rentals for extreme snow days
Warm-up sessions and pre-trek fitness consultation via WhatsApp
“Our goal is to offer more than a trek. We want to build a community of responsible, happy explorers,” says Ankit.
Booking Now Open
TrekYaari's Kedarkantha Trek season will begin in late November 2025 and continue until March 2026, with peak snow treks planned between December 15 and January 20. Slots are already filling up fast, especially around Christmas and New Year weekends.
Trekkers can visit to check available dates, pricing, and group options.
About TrekYaari
Founded by mountain lovers, for mountain lovers, TrekYaari is an Indian trekking agency that curates unforgettable journeys across the Himalayas. Focused on first-time trekkers and small groups, TrekYaari offers treks to Kedarkantha, Brahmatal, Hampta Pass, Valley of Flowers, and many more trails - all with a friendly, yaaro-wali vibe.
Media Contact:
TrekYaari Media Team
...
