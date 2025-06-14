Assam: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 ULFA-I Operatives In IED Planting Case On 2024 I-Day
The accused -- Paresh Baruah, Abhijit Gogoi, and Jahnu Boruah -- have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act \(UA(P) Act), and the Explosive Substances Act.
The charges were filed on Friday after an extensive investigation into the terror plot aimed at destabilising the region and spreading panic among the public, the NIA said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the NIA, the trio was linked to an IED planted at Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati, in what was part of a larger ULFA-I conspiracy to execute multiple IED blasts across Assam.
The group aimed to disrupt Independence Day celebrations and instil fear through coordinated acts of terror.
"The trio were found linked with the IED planted by the terror outfit at Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati, Assam, as part of the ULFA (I) conspiracy to trigger multiple IED blasts across Assam, including at Dispur Last Gate, to disrupt the I-Day celebrations last year," the NIA stated.
The NIA had taken over the case in September 2024. Its investigation found that the planted IEDs were intended to cause death, injuries, and property damage, with the broader objective of threatening India's unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty.
"The IEDs had been planted to cause death/injuries to persons and/or loss/damage/destruction to property, with the intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India, and to strike terror among the people of the country," the NIA added.
Further investigations into the case are currently ongoing.
The 2024 Independence Day celebrations in Assam were clouded by serious security concerns after ULFA-I sent emails to several media outlets in the state, claiming to have planted bombs in 24 different locations.
The emails provided the precise locations of 19 IEDs, while details for the remaining five were not disclosed.
As a precaution, security forces and police personnel who were previously deployed for parades and ceremonial duties were reassigned to assist in the search for explosives.
Bomb disposal squads were also rushed to various sites to detect and neutralise the threats.
ULFA-I claimed in its emails that the devices would not detonate due to a "technical fault" and even appealed to the public to help locate them.
However, security agencies took no chances and launched an intensive operation across the state.
The Assam Police recovered 11 IEDs from multiple locations.
Among them, four explosive devices were found in high-risk areas of Guwahati, including Pan Bazar, Dispur, Gandhi Mandap, and Satgaon.
None of the IEDs detonated, and no injuries were reported.
On September 21, 2024, the Assam Police and NIA jointly arrested 15 individuals, including three women, from various locations across the state in connection with the planting of IEDs.
Later in December, the agency arrested a key ULFA-I operative tied to the same case.
