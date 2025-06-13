'Shaken, Speechless': Bollywood Stars In Shock Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

[Editor's Note: Follow KT's live blog for all the latest updates on the Ahmedabad plane crash.]

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief over the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The Air India flight AI171, departing to Gatwick, London, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport on Thursday while carrying 242 passengers.

Recommended For You UAE: Temperatures hit 50.1oC in Al Ain as summer heat nears peak

Bollywood heavyweight Shah Rukh Khan said he was "absolutely heartbroken" to hear the news.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight."

Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors - may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Can't imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time," Parineeti Chopra wrote on X.

Riteish Deshmukh also expressed shock in the tragic incident and wrote on X, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Taking to X, Randeep Hooda added his condolences. "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss."

"Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London," wrote Sonu Sood, adding, "I have a feeling we will have survivors."

Akshay Kumar expressed grief, saying, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time"

Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Devastating news about the ill fated AIR INDIA flight .... Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in... am praying for all onboard ... my thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard...."

"The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all the affected families in this time of crisis," Kangana Ranaut wrote on X.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher wrote on X, "Disbelief... Shock...... Helplessness..... Sadness..."

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," the airline said in a statement.

Several Indian leaders have expressed grief, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the incident was "heartbreaking beyond words ".