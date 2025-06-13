Kerala Weather Update, June 14: Another Rainy Saturday Under Monsoon Clouds

Kerala Weather, June 14: Expect rain, overcast skies, and muggy conditions. Here are city-wise forecasts for Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, and Kollam.

Kerala Weather Update, June 14: Expect rain, overcast skies, and muggy conditions across the state on Saturday. Residents should monitor local weather updates while planning outdoor activities. Let's take a look at today's weather.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kochi will experience rain through the day. Frequent bursts of rain are expected. Humidity will make the day feel warm. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas if heading outside.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Steady rainfall throughout most of the day. Skies are expected to remain heavily overcast. Be cautious of wet roads.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Kozhikode will see frequent and at times heavy rain. Temperatures will stay relatively cool. Expect persistent cloud cover.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Moderate rain throughout the day. Outdoor activities could be disrupted at times due to sudden rain bursts.