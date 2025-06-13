Centerpoint Energy Reaches Settlement Agreement On Landmark Systemwide Resiliency Plan To Strengthen Houston Electric System Against Extreme Weather Threats And Future Hazards



Largest single resiliency investment in CenterPoint history will build on Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative and help address impacts of wide range of extreme weather and other threats

100% of lines serving the most customers will have automation devices capable of self-healing

130,000 stronger, more storm-resilient poles and braces to be installed or replaced

This historic investment will reduce storm-related outages by nearly 1 billion minutes Spreading investments over four years vs. three years will minimize bill impacts and help keep customer bills more affordable

HOUSTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to build and operate the most resilient coastal grid in the country, CenterPoint Energy (CenterPoint) announced yesterday that it has reached a settlement agreement with parties to its 2026-2028 Systemwide Resiliency Plan (SRP). Subject to Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) review and approval, the SRP represents the largest single grid resiliency investment in CenterPoint's history and is expected to reduce the impact of storm-related outages by nearly 1 billion (more than 913 million minutes) for its 2.8 million customers by 2029.

CenterPoint's 2026-2028 SRP will build on the progress made during the first two phases of the company's Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI) and is designed to further address the impacts of a wide range of extreme weather threats, including more powerful storms, hurricanes, wind events like derechos, flooding, extreme temperatures, tornadoes, wildfires and winter storms.

"We are committed to continuing critical system resiliency work to help provide an electric system for the Greater Houston area that is safe, reliable, cost-effective and resilient when our customers need it most. Following constructive discussions with the Commission and intervening parties, this plan represents a landmark investment and suite of resiliency actions that will provide customers with clear benefits now and in the future," said Jason Wells, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

"Our plan is cost-effective and will build on the progress we've made to date through the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative. Taken together, we believe that these resiliency actions will help create a future with fewer outages that impact smaller clusters of customers, coupled with faster restoration times for our Greater Houston communities. This is another major step on our strategic roadmap to building and operating the most resilient coastal grid in the nation," said Wells.

Key improvements in CenterPoint's Systemwide Resiliency Plan

This settlement agreement reflects discussions with intervening parties following the filing of CenterPoint's enhanced SRP with the PUCT in January 2025. It includes a revised, agreed-upon investment of more than $3 billion in CenterPoint's electric distribution system. The agreement also includes the deferment of more than $240 million in SRP costs until the second half of 2029, which will help reduce the bill impact for customers by spreading costs over a four-year period instead of three years. Once approved, and while some cost recovery would be deferred into 2029, all SRP work will be completed in the proposed 2026-2028 timeframe.

Separate from the 2026-2028 SRP which is focused on the electric distribution system, CenterPoint will continue its nearly $2 billion investments planned for the electric transmission system, including rebuilding or upgrading more than 2,200 structures to better withstand extreme weather.

Customer bill impacts

Pending approval from the PUCT, CenterPoint's historic SRP investment in the electric distribution system would add approximately $1.40 per month for an average residential customer each year from 2026 through 2028, with a final $0.60 per month added in 2030 to help lessen bill impacts in previous years.

The impacts of these investment in Greater Houston's electric infrastructure are reduced over the next three years, other key components of the average residential customer bill will go down during the same period including:



Costs associated with the large temporary emergency generation units will start coming out of rates for Houston Electric customers this summer, and by 2027, bills will be reduced by an estimated $2 per month for the average customer . As a result of the recently settled, four-year Houston Electric rate case, CenterPoint will receive approximately $50 million less revenue annually which means a reduction in electric customer bills by about $1 a month for most customers from 2025 through 2028 while also continuing to deliver support for significant local economic growth and upgrades across Greater Houston area.

Building the stronger, more resilient, self-healing electric system of the future

The investments outlined in CenterPoint's SRP are designed to benefit customers across the entire 12-county service area, with a specific focus on customers in higher-risk areas. When complete, this array of resiliency actions, combined with CenterPoint's normal operations, will achieve the following:



Automation Devices: 100% of lines serving the most customers will include automation devices capable of self-healing to reduce the impact of outages;

Stronger Distribution Poles: 130,000 stronger, more storm-resilient poles (rated to 110 mph and 132 mph) will be either installed new or replaced or braced to withstand stronger storms;

Vegetation Management: CenterPoint will deploy an industry-leading, three-year vegetation management cycle for transmission and distribution lines, with 100% of power lines cleared of hazardous vegetation every three years;

Undergrounding: More than 50% of CenterPoint's system will be undergrounded to improve resiliency; and Modernized Cables: 20,150 spans of underground cables will be modernized to reduce the frequency and impact of outages.

Addressing growing energy needs and weather challenges

The resiliency actions outlined by the SRP will also help meet the energy needs of the growing population across CenterPoint's Greater Houston service area. The number of customers is expected to continue growing by approximately 2 percent annually for the foreseeable future – the equivalent of adding a city the size of Waco, Texas, every year. As Greater Houston's population, economy and energy needs continue to grow, CenterPoint's SRP will help address the increasing risk that this fast-growing region faces from extreme weather.

A Systemwide Resiliency Plan shaped by experts, stakeholders and customer feedback

The SRP incorporates important feedback from customers, elected leaders, emergency management agencies and independent experts. In preparation for filing the SRP, CenterPoint conducted 30 community meetings and listening sessions and solicited feedback on the plan during the draft stages. As part of CenterPoint's commitment to long-term affordability, the SRP is designed to provide the greatest dollar value to customers now and in the future by prioritizing proven, cost-effective resiliency actions that will ultimately prove vital to reducing future storm-related costs for the communities CenterPoint serves.

CenterPoint GHRI Phase One and Phase Two resiliency actions

Since launching GHRI in response to Hurricane Beryl last summer, CenterPoint has made progress on the historic series of critical resiliency improvements across both Phase One and Phase Two. When combined, the company has completed the following actions:



Installed or replaced more than 26,000 stronger, more storm-resilient poles built to withstand extreme winds;

Undergrounded more than 400 miles of power lines to improve overall resiliency;

Installed more than 5,150 more automated reliability devices and intelligent grid switching devices to reduce the impact of outages and improve restoration times;

Cleared more than 6,000 miles of higher-risk vegetation near power lines to reduce storm-related outages; and Installed 100 weather monitoring stations to improve situational awareness and storm preparation.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release, as well as the website pages related to the GHRI, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will," "would" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Systemwide Resiliency Plan and the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, including their respective benefits, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI regarding future events that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI speaks only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives, restructurings, joint ventures, acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses involving CenterPoint Energy or its industry; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and CenterPoint's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED