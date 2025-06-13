Iran Announces Beginning Of Response To Israeli Aggression

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Friday evening the beginning of its response to the Israeli aggression by targeting the occupied territories with hundreds of various missiles, in an attack dubbed 'True Promise 3'.

The IRGC said in a statement that it launched hundreds of various ballistic missiles at the occupied territories in response to the attack launched by the Israeli entity at dawn today against multiple sites inside Iranian territory, confirming that it targeted dozens of targets, military centers, and air bases of the entity in the occupied territories.

In a related context, Israeli media outlets, citing officials, reported that the Iranian attack injured at least seven people and caused unprecedented destruction in the Greater Tel Aviv area.

Iran had previously vowed a strong and decisive response to the aggression launched by the Israeli entity today against its territory, which resulted in the deaths of military leaders and civilians.



