Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Announces Beginning Of Response To Israeli Aggression

Iran Announces Beginning Of Response To Israeli Aggression


2025-06-13 07:13:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Friday evening the beginning of its response to the Israeli aggression by targeting the occupied territories with hundreds of various missiles, in an attack dubbed 'True Promise 3'.

The IRGC said in a statement that it launched hundreds of various ballistic missiles at the occupied territories in response to the attack launched by the Israeli entity at dawn today against multiple sites inside Iranian territory, confirming that it targeted dozens of targets, military centers, and air bases of the entity in the occupied territories.

In a related context, Israeli media outlets, citing officials, reported that the Iranian attack injured at least seven people and caused unprecedented destruction in the Greater Tel Aviv area.

Iran had previously vowed a strong and decisive response to the aggression launched by the Israeli entity today against its territory, which resulted in the deaths of military leaders and civilians.

Read Also
  • Iraqi foreign minister, Iranian counterpart discuss repercussions of Israeli attack
  • Qatar warns of dangers of Israeli violations on international peace and security

MENAFN13062025000063011010ID1109672485

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search