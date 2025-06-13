Iran Announces Beginning Of Response To Israeli Aggression
Tehran: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Friday evening the beginning of its response to the Israeli aggression by targeting the occupied territories with hundreds of various missiles, in an attack dubbed 'True Promise 3'.
The IRGC said in a statement that it launched hundreds of various ballistic missiles at the occupied territories in response to the attack launched by the Israeli entity at dawn today against multiple sites inside Iranian territory, confirming that it targeted dozens of targets, military centers, and air bases of the entity in the occupied territories.
In a related context, Israeli media outlets, citing officials, reported that the Iranian attack injured at least seven people and caused unprecedented destruction in the Greater Tel Aviv area.
Iran had previously vowed a strong and decisive response to the aggression launched by the Israeli entity today against its territory, which resulted in the deaths of military leaders and civilians.Read Also
-
Iraqi foreign minister, Iranian counterpart discuss repercussions of Israeli attack
Qatar warns of dangers of Israeli violations on international peace and security
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment