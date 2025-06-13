Iran Downs Two Israeli Warplanes, Captures Pilot
Tehran: Iranian Air Defense announced on Friday evening that it had downed two Israeli warplanes and captured the pilot of one of them.
The Air Defense said in a statement that it had captured one of the two pilots, a woman, after her plane was shot down. It considered the operation a "success" in its capabilities to confront Israeli attacks and "a confirmation of the armed forces' readiness to confront any threat targeting the country's sovereignty."
The Israeli entity launched airstrikes on several sites and targets across Iran, particularly the capital, Tehran, during the day, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.Read Also
-
Iran announces beginning of response to Israeli aggression
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment