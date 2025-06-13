Iran Downs Two Israeli Warplanes, Captures Pilot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian Air Defense announced on Friday evening that it had downed two Israeli warplanes and captured the pilot of one of them.

The Air Defense said in a statement that it had captured one of the two pilots, a woman, after her plane was shot down. It considered the operation a "success" in its capabilities to confront Israeli attacks and "a confirmation of the armed forces' readiness to confront any threat targeting the country's sovereignty."

The Israeli entity launched airstrikes on several sites and targets across Iran, particularly the capital, Tehran, during the day, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

Iran announces beginning of response to Israeli aggression

