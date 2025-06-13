Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Downs Two Israeli Warplanes, Captures Pilot

Iran Downs Two Israeli Warplanes, Captures Pilot


2025-06-13 07:13:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian Air Defense announced on Friday evening that it had downed two Israeli warplanes and captured the pilot of one of them.

The Air Defense said in a statement that it had captured one of the two pilots, a woman, after her plane was shot down. It considered the operation a "success" in its capabilities to confront Israeli attacks and "a confirmation of the armed forces' readiness to confront any threat targeting the country's sovereignty."

The Israeli entity launched airstrikes on several sites and targets across Iran, particularly the capital, Tehran, during the day, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

Read Also
  • Iran announces beginning of response to Israeli aggression

MENAFN13062025000063011010ID1109672484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search