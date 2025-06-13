Shhh Silk Launches The World's First AI-Powered Sleep Concierge

MENAFN - GetNews) Luxury sleepwear brand redefines rest with personalised, science-backed nightly rituals.







Shhh Silk, a global leader in luxury silk sleepwear and accessories, has officially launched The Sleep Concierge by Shhh Silk: the world's first AI-powered sleep ritual assistant. Designed to transform nightly routines into sacred rituals, this pioneering tool blends modern science, ancient wisdom, and soulful technology to help users access deeper, more restorative rest, wherever they are.

Created by Shhh Silk's founder, Olivia Carr, The Sleep Concierge was born from a personal need. Now navigating perimenopause herself, Olivia experienced firsthand the impact hormonal shifts can have on sleep, energy, and emotional well-being.

“I wasn't just developing this tool for our customers, I was building it for myself,” says Olivia.“When I couldn't sleep, I didn't want clinical advice; I wanted to feel held, supported, and reminded of my own rhythm. That's what The Sleep Concierge does. It's your gentle guide back to rest.”

The Sleep Concierge offers:

- Personalised wind-down routines based on your current energy and needs - Insights inspired by the science of sleep and circadian wellness - Ritual recommendations that include journaling, breathwork, and silk-based sensory techniques - Calming support for those navigating stress, burnout, life transitions, or hormonal changes







Free to access via OpenAI's ChatGPT platform, The Sleep Concierge is part of Shhh Silk's broader mission to reframe rest as a powerful act of self-respect and self-connection. As the first luxury sleepwear brand to launch an AI wellness tool, Shhh Silk is redefining what it means to serve its community, offering not just products but rituals, guidance, and a new paradigm of sleep-as-a-service.

Shhh Silk is also the trusted partner of some of the world's most iconic luxury hotels, including The Beverly Hills Hotel, Four Seasons, and The Edition, creating exclusive co-branded sleepwear collections that elevate the guest experience and generate meaningful revenue streams for hospitality partners. With The Sleep Concierge, the brand extends that same elevated, intentional approach to the digital realm.







Join the Rest Revolution

Shhh Silk is leading a global movement to help people reclaim sleep, not as a luxury, but as a necessity. From its ethically made silk essentials to its groundbreaking AI tool, the brand is inviting the world to slow down, reset, and remember: rest is where we begin again.

Access The Sleep Concierge:

Try the AI Assistant:

About Shhh Silk

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2015, Shhh Silk is a purpose-led sleep brand known for its ethically crafted silk pillowcases, sleep masks, and signature restwear. The company is committed to elevating rest and redefining sleep culture through beautiful design, intuitive wellness tools, and storytelling that speaks to the heart.