Slrspeed Launches New Performance Upgrades To Dominate The 2025 Drift And Street Scene

MENAFN - GetNews)SLRspeed, a leader in precision-engineered drifting and racing parts, continues to push the boundaries of performance in 2025 with expanded product lines and technical resources aimed at enthusiasts, professionals, and DIY builders alike.

From expertly tuned E46 coilovers to an aggressive 350Z angle kit, SLRspeed has become the go-to source for modern suspension, handling, and drivetrain upgrades. Their most recent additions include solutions for C5 Corvette coilovers, G37 coilovers, and even an optimized coilovers 350Z guide for both street and competition builds.

But performance isn't only about shock and spring combos. SLRspeed has seen surging demand for its adjustable toe plates, enabling drivers to make quick trackside alignments-essential for dialing in grip and steering response. Meanwhile, the brand's BMW motor mounts are becoming the preferred choice for E36, E30, and E46 owners needing maximum rigidity and engine stability under load.

Going Beyond Parts: Ultimate Drift Education and Tools

As part of its mission to make drifting accessible to all, SLRspeed recently published a definitive educational series including:



How to drift : A complete breakdown of car control, throttle technique, and chassis setup.

How to drifting : A beginner-friendly path to sideways driving confidence. Best drifting cars : Ranked and explained by balance, mod potential, and raw fun.

Drivetrain Precision: Tie Rod and Suspension Control

For those chasing steering accuracy and durability, SLRspeed's USA-made tie rod offerings include both inner and outer tie rod options. Whether your listing says tierod or tie rod, SLRspeed's lineup ensures superior articulation and strength for high-angle steering systems.

Race Ramps for Garage & Track

On the maintenance and garage front, SLRspeed delivers the industry's cleanest low-profile race ramps-also known as raceramps-which are perfect for lowered vehicles, drift cars, and easy jack-point access. Need ramps for changing oil in car? Their dedicated oil change ramps blog offers a full breakdown of what's best for your build.

Product Spotlight: 350Z BC Coilovers

SLRspeed has also spotlighted a top-performing suspension kit for Nissan 350Z owners looking for daily-driver comfort and weekend track domination. These BC Racing coilovers come tuned with drift-specific spring rates and damping for optimal balance.

About SLRspeed

SLRspeed is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance drifting and racing components for BMW, Nissan, and other enthusiast platforms. With roots in professional motorsports and grassroots drifting, SLRspeed is trusted worldwide for steering kits, coilovers, tie rods, and driver-focused engineering.