403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RJ: Flights Scheduled To Begin Tomorrow At 8:00 AM, Barring Any Unforeseen Circumstances Necessitate Delay
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian has announced that, barring any regional developments, all of its scheduled flights, beginning at 8:00 AM tomorrow, would go as planned.
The airline asked travelers to arrive at the airport and finish their travel processes at the designated hours in a statement released this evening.
Additionally, the airline advised travelers to keep an eye on its website for the most recent changes to its flight itinerary.
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian has announced that, barring any regional developments, all of its scheduled flights, beginning at 8:00 AM tomorrow, would go as planned.
The airline asked travelers to arrive at the airport and finish their travel processes at the designated hours in a statement released this evening.
Additionally, the airline advised travelers to keep an eye on its website for the most recent changes to its flight itinerary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment