RJ: Flights Scheduled To Begin Tomorrow At 8:00 AM, Barring Any Unforeseen Circumstances Necessitate Delay

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian has announced that, barring any regional developments, all of its scheduled flights, beginning at 8:00 AM tomorrow, would go as planned.The airline asked travelers to arrive at the airport and finish their travel processes at the designated hours in a statement released this evening.Additionally, the airline advised travelers to keep an eye on its website for the most recent changes to its flight itinerary.