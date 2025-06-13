Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RJ: Flights Scheduled To Begin Tomorrow At 8:00 AM, Barring Any Unforeseen Circumstances Necessitate Delay

2025-06-13 07:07:55
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian has announced that, barring any regional developments, all of its scheduled flights, beginning at 8:00 AM tomorrow, would go as planned.
The airline asked travelers to arrive at the airport and finish their travel processes at the designated hours in a statement released this evening.
Additionally, the airline advised travelers to keep an eye on its website for the most recent changes to its flight itinerary.

