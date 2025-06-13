Sunny Mining Achieves Breakthrough AI-Driven Technology,Becoming A Profitable Milestone In The Cloud Mining Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunny Mining uses AI intelligent computing power scheduling and 100% green energy to build a multi-level profit model and usher in an era of efficient and environmentally friendly cloud mining.

San Francisco County, California , June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SunnyMining, the world's leading green cloud mining platform, officially announced that its self-developed AI intelligent computing power scheduling system has officially been put into commercial operation. The system uses deep learning algorithms to monitor the mining pool computing power, network difficulty and electricity price fluctuations in real time, and switches to the optimal mining strategy in milliseconds, which increases the computing power utilization rate by 25% on average compared to the traditional mode, and significantly enhances the stability of user income.

Download the SunnyMining App now to start your smart mining journey.







Technical highlights:

· Millisecond-level response, deep learning scheduling, computing power utilization increased by about 25%.

· Autonomous learning, continuous optimization of computing power allocation, stable income.

· Backup nodes and fault switching, uninterrupted mining.

· Intelligent peak-avoidance electricity consumption, reducing energy consumption costs by about 20%.

One-click start, enjoy smart mining

With the advantages of AI scheduling and green energy, SunnyMining provides users with:

· The algorithm is transparent and predictable, and the returns are clear at a glance.

Automatic settlement and direct profit.

· Real-time monitoring, free adjustment of contracts.

· Supports more than 10 mainstream cryptocurrencies such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL, etc., and one-stop settlement is more convenient.

· The interface is simple and intuitive, compatible with iOS, Android and PC, meeting the different needs of novice and veteran users.

The following shows the potential benefits you could earn.

Novice experience contract : investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income $4, total net profit: $100+$8.

WindMiners K9 : investment amount: $500, contract period: 6 days, daily income $6.3, total net profit: $500+$37.8.

Bitmain Antminer S21 XP IMM: investment amount: $1,000, contract period: 10 days, daily income $13, total net profit: $1,000 + $130.

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP+ Hyd : investment amount: $4900, contract period: 21 days, daily income $66.15, total net profit: $4900 + $1389.

Jasminer X44-P : investment amount: $8100, contract period: 28 days, daily income $115.02, total net profit: $8100 +$3220.

Innosilicon A11 Pro ETH Miner 8GB : Investment amount: $17,000, contract period: 35 days, daily income $256.7, total net profit: $17,000 + $8984.5.

Hydro Cooling Suite AP-H20-A : Investment amount: $33,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income $521.4, total net profit $33,000 + $22420.2.







How to start earning income with SunnyMining

1. Visit the official website and register an account

2. Download and log in to the SunnyMining App and select a contract plan

3. Activate the mining plan and the AI computing power scheduling will be automatically run in the background

4. Check the income in real time and withdraw cash with one click after the contract expires

User experience

Emily Carter, a New York market analyst, can start mining by tapping the SunnyMining App during her daily commute. She said: "There is no need to monitor the market. AI has helped me seize the best profit window, allowing me to focus on my work while steadily increasing value."

Feedback from senior industry players

Senior blockchain researcher John Miller commented: "SunnyMining's 'smart + green' dual-engine strategy has set a new benchmark for the cloud mining industry, promoting more users and institutions to participate, and accelerating the industry's sustainable development process."

About SunnyMining

SunnyMining is headquartered in the UK and deploys wind, solar and hydroelectric power in more than 100 green data centers around the world. Its carbon emissions are 60% lower than the industry average. It is committed to providing users with efficient, secure and environmentally friendly cloud computing services.

Industry impact and future prospects

Since the launch of the AI system, SunnyMining's daily average computing power utilization has increased by 25%, and user revenue has increased by about 30%. The industry believes that this breakthrough will accelerate the transformation of cloud mining to intelligence and greenness; in the future, SunnyMining will continue to deepen AI scheduling and green energy layout, explore multi-currency arbitrage, and provide a more efficient and secure passive income experience.

Visit now:

Email: ...

Official Telegram group:

App download:



CONTACT: info at sunnymining.com