Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Fund Name Changes, Ticker Change And Risk Rating Changes

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney") announced that, effective today, it has renamed the funds set forth below in order to streamline the names across its fund family.

Mutual Funds Previous Name New Name Picton Mahoney Fortified Equity Fund PICTON Global Equity Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Fund PICTON Income Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Core Bond Fund PICTON Core Bond Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Asset Fund PICTON Balanced Fund





Alternative Mutual Funds Previous Name New Name Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund PICTON Long Short Equity Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund PICTON Long Short Equity (130/30) Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund PICTON Market Neutral Equity Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund PICTON Long Short Income Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Investment Grade Alternative Fund PICTON Investment Grade Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund PICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Alternative Fund PICTON Arbitrage Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund PICTON Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund PICTON Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund Picton Mahoney Fortified Inflation Opportunities Alternative Fund PICTON Inflation Opportunities Alternative Fund





Hedge Funds Previous Name New Name Picton Mahoney Long/Short Equity Fund PICTON Long Short Equity Fund Picton Mahoney 130/30 Alpha Extension Fund PICTON Long Short Equity (130/30) Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund PICTON Long Short Income Fund Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund PICTON Credit Opportunities Fund Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund PICTON Arbitrage Fund Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund PICTON Arbitrage Plus Fund Picton Mahoney Absolute Alpha Fund PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund





Pooled Funds Previous Name New Name Picton Mahoney Canadian Equity Fund PICTON Canadian Equity Fund

The ticker symbols for the ETF units of the funds that offer such class will remain unchanged, except for the ticker symbol of the ETF units of PICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund (formerly, the Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund) which will change from“PFSS” to“PFCO”. Subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”), the name changes and ticker symbol change is anticipated to be reflected on the TSX at the opening on, or about, June 18, 2025.

Additionally, Picton Mahoney announced that, effective today, the risk ratings for the following funds have changed:

Fund New Risk Rating Previous Risk Rating PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund (formerly, Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund) Low Low-to-Medium PICTON Income Fund (formerly, Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Fund) Low Low-to-Medium

There have been no changes made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the foregoing funds associated with the changes to the fund names or new risk ratings.

The risk rating changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. Picton Mahoney reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of the annual review and are not the result of any material changes to the funds.

No action is required from unitholders in connection with the foregoing changes.

To learn more about Picton Mahoney's full suite of funds, visit .



