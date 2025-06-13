Pridestaff Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' List Of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms For 13Th Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce it has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 List of Largest Staffing Firms in the United States . Ranked #113, PrideStaff has earned a spot on this influential list for the 13th consecutive year.

The 2025 report includes 225 staffing companies, each of which generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2024, a threshold fewer firms met than in previous years. According to SIA, these firms collectively represent 76.5% of the U.S. market by revenue, reflecting the ongoing consolidation and intense competition in the staffing industry.

Despite economic fluctuations and a cooling labor market in many sectors, PrideStaff sustained its national growth trajectory, strengthened its franchise network, and deepened its focus on delivering exceptional service to clients and talent alike. PrideStaff's 2024 performance builds on its momentum as a leading United States staffing provider. With over 80 offices across North America, the organization continues to expand its footprint while innovating in technology, candidate experience, and workforce strategy.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our team's hard work recognized on SIA's list for the 13th straight year," said Tammi Heaton, PrideStaff Co-CEO. "This achievement reflects the adaptability of our model, the tenacity of our Owners/Strategic-Partners, and the full commitment of every team member across the nation to Our Mission: 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' This is especially important when workforce challenges are at their most complex."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE Pridestaff, Inc

