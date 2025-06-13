HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Honors 2025 Class Of Master Shipbuilders

“Reaching 40 years of service is an extraordinary milestone and we are proud to honor these master shipbuilders for their decades of service, leadership and loyalty to Ingalls Shipbuilding," said Brian Blanchette, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.“Their dedication has shaped not only our country's Navy fleet, but our workforce, our communities and our shipyard culture."

A highlight of the ceremony was the debut of a tribute video featuring several master shipbuilders. The video captured their personal stories, career highlights, and a shared purpose in building ships that safeguard America's interests around the world.







The tribute video and a photo accompanying this release is available at: .

Master shipbuilder Larry Stevens, who began his career as a structural welder apprentice in 1985, reflected on the moment he welded the sponsor initials for the future USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31) keel ceremony while his daughter, who also works at Ingalls, watched from the audience.“That moment meant a lot to me to have my daughter there,” he said.“It's an honor to be a master shipbuilder, and I hope I've shed some light for the younger generation and that they will take the torch and run with it.”

Denise Quave, another master shipbuilder, who has spent her 40-year career in the planning yard, shared,“Ingalls has been good to me, and I remind people that this team is raising families above and beyond the mission of the shipyard itself.”

That passion and pride in the Ingalls mission is echoed by shipbuilders like Tony Taylor, who said,“Ingalls Shipbuilding is one of the best companies a person can work for. I'm proud of our legacy and heritage, and proud to help make sure our nation gets what it needs to do its job.”

Master shipbuilders represent the highest level of skill, dedication and leadership and Ingalls Shipbuilding extends its congratulations and gratitude to this year's master shipbuilders for their 40 years of exemplary service.