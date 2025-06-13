HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Honors 2025 Class Of Master Shipbuilders
| Jim Akins
Anthony Allen
Jerry Babuchna Jr
Phillip Ballinger
Brian Barfield
Terry Bonta
Louis Bourque Jr
Jimmy Brochard Jr
Grady Bryant Jr
Bill Burns
Dwayne Carpenter
Al Childs Jr
Mark Cobb
Gary Collum
Doug Crump
Danny Cubbage
Sam Dantin Jr
Roy Dean
Scott Diehl
Chris Everett
Marcus Ferrell
Tracy Fortner
| James Giles Jr
Lamar Gordon Jr
Bob Harper Jr
Ken Hopkins
Mike Howell
James Hulcher
Eugene Jacob
Stephen Jowers
Marty Kasby
Kathy Kosch
Bobby Krebs Jr
Cedric Lawrence
Wayne Lennep
Greg Marshall
Kenneth McBeath
Matt McCowan
Mac McMillian Jr
Carl Mott
Cleve Neff
Ron Oliveri
Robert O'Neal
James Parker
| Bruce Pate
Marvin Pearson
Randy Prince
Leonard Pugh Jr
Susan Pulliam
Danny Quandt
Denise Quave
Mike Ramshur
Terri Rhodes
Jimmy Sharp
Scott Simer
Alan Smith
Richard Smith
Joe Stapleton Jr
Larry Stevens
Tony Taylor
Raymond Triplett
Bill Uhlman
Albert Webb
Neal West
Robert Whittington
About HII
HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.
As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:
- HII on the web: HII on Facebook: HII on X: HII on Instagram:
