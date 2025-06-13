Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:23 AM EST - Robex Resources Inc : Provided a June 2025 project construction update for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 2025. Phase 1 grade control drilling of Mansounia pit continues, with 55,430m drilled and 61,520 samples collected. Mansounia drilling to be completed by end of June, with drilling to commence at the Sabali pit. SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) works commenced, with 115 tonnes erected in the milling building and pipe racks. Robex Resources Inc shares V are trading up $0.05 at $3.40.

