403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Robex Resources Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:23 AM EST - Robex Resources Inc : Provided a June 2025 project construction update for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 2025. Phase 1 grade control drilling of Mansounia pit continues, with 55,430m drilled and 61,520 samples collected. Mansounia drilling to be completed by end of June, with drilling to commence at the Sabali pit. SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) works commenced, with 115 tonnes erected in the milling building and pipe racks. Robex Resources Inc shares V are trading up $0.05 at $3.40.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment